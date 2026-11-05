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Water in the gas: Pumps shut off, driver reports costly repairs after South Florida floods
By Katie Bente,6 days ago
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida inspectors have issued four stop-sale orders over water-contaminated fuel during inspections launched in response to flooding, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services told CBS12 News. The department said it has received 10 complaints related to contaminated fuel in the Treasure...