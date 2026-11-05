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Quick Response to Open Santa’s Playland Christmas Lights
By Saratoga TODAY,4 days ago
Final preparations are under way as Quick Response will soon welcome visitors to Santa’s Playland Christmas Lights beginning Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, at 2077 Route 9 in Round Lake. The free, drive-through holiday attraction will run through Sunday, Jan. 3, 2027, offering visitors a chance to enjoy Christmas lights and wave to Santa from their vehicles.