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Tiago Splitter & Caleb Wilson Comments After Blowout Loss Raise Culture Questions | CHGO Bulls Podcast
7 days ago
The CHGO Bulls crew discuss postgame reflections from Tiago Splitter, Caleb Wilson and Norman Powell after the Chicago Bulls blowout loss to the New York Knicks. Splitter said after the game that he won’t accept iso-heavy play on offense, and called Wilson out for having a bad game. Powell spoke on trying to encourage Wilson, who clearly has a ton of expectations on his shoulders as a 20 year old rookie. Caleb was clearly irked after the loss, noting a lack of touches and playing time. Peck and Big Dave sift through all the commentary, and try to answer one big question: are the Bulls already showing signs of culture and locker room problems less than 10 games into the season?