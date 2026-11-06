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Scientists Find a New Cellular Defense Against Ebola
8 days ago
How do human cells defend themselves against the Ebola virus – and how does the virus manage to evade these defenses? A research team at Tübingen University Hospital, working with scientists in Hamburg and Greifswald, has identified a previously unknown defense mechanism: The cellular protein CD81 can inhibit certain stages of Ebola virus infection. At the same time, the virus uses two of its own proteins to counteract CD81. The findings, published in The EMBO Journal, could open up new avenues for combating Ebola virus infections in the long term.