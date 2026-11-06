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Sugar Bears Fall at Baylor
9 days ago
WACO, Texas – The Central Arkansas women's basketball team faced the first of three Power 4 opponents this season Thursday night, falling at RV Baylor. The 72-44 final score doesn't tell the whole story for the Sugar Bears (1-1), who fought valiantly on the defensive end despite giving up size and length at nearly every position. Laylah Reese led the team with ten points, and Central Arkansas held a Baylor team that reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament last year to just 37 percent shooting.
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