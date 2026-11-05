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Centerville promotes Kate Bostdorff to assistant city manager
7 days ago
CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Centerville is entering a new chapter of executive leadership by promoting Kate Bostdorff to assistant city manager, effective Nov. 16. Bostdorff will continue serving as communications director and managing The Golf Club while taking on broader responsibilities in city administration. As the city finalizes its leadership structure, it will determine additional responsibilities and departmental oversight.