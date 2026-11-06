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Chico's Angel Tree tags are up at Walmart and Marketplace
By The Salvation Army of Chico,8 days ago
Chico's Angel Tree tags are up at Walmart and Marketplace. The Salvation Army of Chico's Angel Tree tags are now available at Chico Marketplace and Walmart, giving you the chance to help make Christmas brighter for a local child in need. Pick up a tag, purchase the listed toys or clothing, and drop off unwrapped gifts at 567 E. 16th Street in Chico by December 4.