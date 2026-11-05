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Brauer Named MIAC All-Conference
By Owen Forsythe, Sports Communications Specialist,5 days ago
FARMINGTON, Minn. - Senior Nick Brauer has been officially named MIAC All-Conference for his performance on Saturday at the MIAC Championships, finishing in 13th place. Nick Brauer (Mankato, Minn.) earned All-Conference honors after being an honorable mention in 2025 with a 19th place finish and an 18th place finish in 2023 to earn Newcomer of the Year and another Honorable mention mark. In 2023, Brauer ran a 25:41.4 and after a 25:25.3 last year, went back down to 25:55.4 this season.