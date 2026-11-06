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Cynthia Zelley
8 days ago
Cynthia Zelley of Yardley, PA, died on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, surrounded by her children at Sunrise of Lower Makefield, Bucks County. She was 88. A third-generation native New Yorker, she was born on April 30, 1938, in the Bronx, NY to Michael and Monica Massucci. She grew up on the wide slate slab sidewalks of Kingsbridge Avenue and 232nd Street in the Bronx, where her family owned and operated Vincent Massucci & Bro. Wholesale Fish Dealers of Hell's Kitchen, Manhattan, since 1888.