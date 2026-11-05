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Bruins Beat Alice Lloyd College in South Region Semifinal
7 days ago
The Bruins controlled the whole semifinal match against the #4 seed Alice Lloyd College and came away with a 3-0 win to advance to the region championship on Saturday. "I was extremely happy to see us control all parts of the game and our high possession rate and quick ball movement really helped us find the free man and create a lot of goal scoring opportunities," Head Coach Chris Carmichael said. "We had a lot more movement in the attacking third and got some great goals out of Lydia Howell, Estrella Cruz and Brooke Coursen. The entire team did amazing! We now need to get fully recovered and hope that Madison Avelino's knee injury she sustained in the game is not serious as that would be a huge blow to our team."