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Stars in Dior
7 days ago
Miami Living brings you a selection of world-class talent dressed in Dior, proving that entertainment’s biggest names know how to make a fashion statement. Founded in Paris in 1946, the legendary French fashion house continues to influence celebrity style through elegance, craftsmanship, and contemporary design. Jonathan Anderson now leads Dior’s women’s, men’s, and haute couture collections, bringing a fresh perspective to its heritage. His first haute couture collection debuted in January 2026, featuring sculptural silhouettes and artistic experimentation. Discover how today’s stars express their personalities through Dior.