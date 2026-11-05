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(RV)Hampden-Sydney Plays At Bridgewater On Saturday At 2 p.m.
7 days ago
HAMPDEN-SYDNEY, Va. -- Hampden-Sydney College plays on the road for the sixth time this football season at Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) opponent Bridgewater College on Saturday, November 7, at 2 p.m. in Bridgewater. The Tigers, receiving votes in both the AFCA D3 Coaches Poll and the D3football.com Top 25, are 7-1 overall, 5-0 in the ODAC (currently first), with seven-straight wins following a 73-21 conference home win past Averett University on October 31 on Fulton Field at Lewis C. Everett Stadium. The Eagles are 3-5 overall, 3-2 in the ODAC (currently tied for third), following a 51-48 conference road win at Roanoke College on Oct. 31 in Salem. The game can be heard locally on WVHL Radio, Kickin' Country 92.9 FM, and will also be available worldwide on the Internet at wvhl.net or via the TuneIn Radio App, pregame airing at 1:30 p.m., while available to watch on FloCollege.
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