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Rossinavi: The Art of Creating One-of-a-Kind Superyachts
6 days ago
Miami Living speaks with Federico Rossi, Chief Operating Officer of Rossinavi, about the Italian shipyard’s heritage, custom superyachts, and the future of yacht building. In the world of luxury superyachts, individuality has become the ultimate expression of exclusivity. Italian shipbuilder Rossinavi (www.rossinavi.it.) has built its reputation around this philosophy, specializing in one-off, fully custom yachts conceived around the vision, lifestyle, and ambitions of each owner. Unlike series-built vessels, every Rossinavi begins with a blank sheet, allowing designers, naval architects, and engineers to create something entirely original. From the yacht’s architecture and interior spaces to its technical systems and performance capabilities, each element is developed specifically for the project, resulting in a vessel that is never intended to be replicated.