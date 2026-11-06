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Rethinking Life at Sea: Capt. Matthias Bosse and Michael Hehn on the Maybach Ocean Club
8 days ago
Anyone familiar with private marinas knows the quiet paradox of superyacht ownership. Multimillion-dollar vessels often sit idle for months, quietly accumulating operating costs while their owners manage crew turnover and unexpected refits. When Mercedes-Maybach set out to bring its heritage to the ocean, it bypassed the conventional shipyard route. Instead of building a bespoke hull for an individual collector, the brand created a private maritime community.