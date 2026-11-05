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Hamid Izadi Wins Back-to-Back WSOPC Southern Indiana Main Events, Ties Hawkins’ Record
By Sandra Gaweda,6 days ago
Written by: Sandra Gaweda November 5, 2026 3 min read. Hamid Izadi defeated a 282-entry field to win the 2026 WSOP Circuit Southern Indiana $1,700 Main Event for $93,060. The victory marks his second consecutive title at Caesars Southern Indiana and his fourth career WSOPC Main Event win, matching Maurice Hawkins' all-time record.