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Raymond T. Gress, 91, Nebr. City
By Funeral Directors,8 days ago
Raymond T. Gress, age 91, of Nebraska City, passed away on November 3, 2026, at the Ambassador in Nebraska City. Raymond Theodore Gress was born on February 2, 1935, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Nebraska City, the son of C. Theodore and Mary J. (Hallaman) Gress. He attended Nebraska City High School and graduated with the class of 1953. After high school, Raymond worked on the family farm until he enlisted in the U.S. Army on January 27, 1957. He served as a corporal in the artillery unit for two years of active duty at Fort Lewis, WA, and served in the Army reserves for two more years. Raymond returned home to take over the family farm as the third generation to steward the land.