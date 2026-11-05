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Can Joe Milton Spark The Eagles Offense Cs. J.J. McCarthy’s Upstart Giants? | PHLY Eagles Podcast
6 days ago
The Eagles named Joe Milton their starting quarterback with the hopes of hitting the reset button on the season, but will it work? EJ Smith is fresh out of the Eagles locker room with the latest reaction on the quarterback change and a temperature check on group of players overall. Then, Fran Duffy offers a comprehensive breakdown of the NFC-East matchup, including how J.J. McCarthy’s playing and how John Harbaugh’s group has gotten off to such a strong start. Plus, Bo Wulf joins for Swooper!