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Well-Connected to Old Town’s Waterfront Living
8 days ago
Life along the Potomac River offers a perspective on Old Town that is difficult to replicate. Morning walks along the waterfront, afternoons spent exploring King St, dinner at a favorite neighborhood restaurant, and evenings overlooking the river are all part of the appeal. These three distinctive residences offer their own interpretation of waterfront living, each with a connection to the water and the charm, convenience, and character of Old Town Alexandria. From a private rooftop terrace overlooking the Washington, DC skyline to sweeping river views and intimate outdoor spaces, each property presents a rare opportunity to enjoy one of Alexandria’s most sought-after lifestyles.
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