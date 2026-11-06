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Madame Coco’s Mystery Boxes: It’s Like the Grown Up Cracker Jack
8 days ago
Some people open stores. Meshelle Armstrong builds worlds. The longtime Alexandrian, restaurateur, designer, and creative force behind Restaurant Eve,. Society Fair, Hummingbird Bar & Kitchen, and The Parlour has introduced her latest creation, Madame Coco’s Enchanted Emporium — a wonderfully unconventional chocolate and curiosities boutique in the heart of Old Town Alexandria.