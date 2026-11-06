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Ordinance officer explains liens
By Dianna F. Dandridge-Rystrom, Staff Writer,8 days ago
For the last two weeks, the Marietta Monitor has published a list of delinquent tax notices, some of which include city abatement fees for the first time. Marietta City Code Enforcement Officer Lance Glaze said the published addresses, which he believes are only half of the total abatement fees owed to the city are only those accompanied with delinquent taxes.