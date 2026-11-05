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St. Clair Shores state senator chosen as state Senate Majority Floor Leader
By Jameson Cookjcook@medianewsgroup.com,7 days ago
Democratic state Sen. Kevin Hertel of St. Clair Shores was elected Thursday to serve as Majority Floor Leader for Michigan’s 104th Legislature starting Jan. 1. “I am deeply honored to have earned the confidence of my Democratic colleagues to serve as Floor Leader,” Hertel said in a press release from his office. “Our job as legislators is not simply to talk about the policies we want to see passed — it’s to do the hard work of getting them across the finish line. This means working across the aisle and building consensus to tackle the challenges facing our state.”
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