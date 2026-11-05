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From Venice Dog to Animated Star: Meet Milo
By Cassandra Lane,7 days ago
This is the story of how a real-life Angeleno dog, Milo, became the inspiration for a new animated series, “Milo’s Adventures.”. Before the 7-year-old Shih-Poo moved to the L.A. area, he suffered a serious dog attack and two bouts of paralysis. Today, though, he is healthy and thriving and spends his days exploring Venice with his owner, Ori Mor. “He’s curious, funny, stubborn and very social,” Mor says. “People smile when they see him, and kids especially seem to connect with him.”