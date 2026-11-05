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Why Journaling Matters: Experts Explore the Power of Putting Thoughts on Paper, Its Benefits, and How to Get Started
By Brittany Delk,3 days ago
Michael Jackson may be the King of Pop, and he may also have known something about journaling. In the recent biopic Michael, which crossed the billion-dollar mark at the box office earlier this year, Jackson is shown journaling and writing personal affirmations. While working on Thriller, he said he would look in the mirror and repeat to himself: “Biggest-selling album of all time. Greatest seller.” But it takes more than looking at the man in the mirror to build a successful career or start a healing journey.