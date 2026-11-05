undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Say Goodbye To Expensive Ribeye: A Cheaper Steak Cut That's Tender
By Cozy season favorites,7 days ago
When it comes to splashing out our hard-earned money on a steak, we want that meat to deliver on every front. We know not every cheaper cut like bottom round is worth the saving and can go cross-eyed trying to work out whether a New York strip is more affordable than a ribeye (it's usually the NY strip, by the way). But there's a delicious beef steak that flies somewhat under the radar, is cheaper than ribeye, and can be every bit as tender. Say hello to the oyster or spider steak. It gets its name from the web-like marbling threading through the meat, and if you can get your hands on one, it can be a melt-in-the-mouth treat.