undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Mikey Day Breaks Character While Eating Spicy Wings | Hot Ones
By V. Chen,9 days ago
Lock in on this fresh feature brought to you by our contributor community. Mikey Day is one of the longest tenured writers and performers on Saturday Night Live. You can also catch him hosting the hit baking competition series Is It Cake on Netflix. But how is he with spicy food? Find out as Mikey takes on the wings of death and discusses memories from SNL 50, the art of a Steve-O impression, and what it takes to play Sean Evans on network TV.