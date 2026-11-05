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EURJPY Wave Analysis – 5 November 2026
By The FxPro Tech Analysis Team,6 days ago
– EURJPY reversed from key resistance level 178.10. EURJPY currency pair recently reversed down from the resistance zone between the key resistance level 178.10 (which has been reversing the price from September, stopping wave iii in the middle of September, wave 4 at the start of October and wave ii in the middle of October), the upper daily Bollinger Band and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from the middle of September.