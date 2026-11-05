undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
State Quarterfinal Preview: Geneseo and Ellicottville-Franklinville go head to head for Class C regional title
By Tom Alexander,4 days ago
One team is looking for its third regional win program history. The other is trying to win its second state quarterfinal matchup this decade. Geneseo and Ellicottville-Frankville will meet on Saturday in the NYSPHSAA Class C regional championship. Here’s the breakdown:. GENESEO BLUE DEVILS. (17-1-1/Livingston County Athletic Association Division...