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New York State Department of Veterans’ Services Celebrates Veterans Month with Special “Veterans Mean Business” Virtual Event Highlighting VA Home Loan Benefits
By Saratoga TODAY,3 days ago
In celebration of Veterans Month, the New York State Department of Veterans’ Services (DVS) invites Veterans, Service Members, Military Families, and real estate professionals to a special edition of its popular Chat & Chew virtual discussion series, “Veterans Mean Business,” on Tuesday, November 17, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.