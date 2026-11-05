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Westmoreland High School Football Preview - Week Eleven
6 days ago
After 10 weeks of the regular season, playoff football has finally arrived. This week opens the slate in Class 5A through 1A. Hempfield Area has the week off before the Class 6A bracket commences, while Penn-Trafford earned a bye in Class 5A. However, nine Westmoreland County teams will take the field this Friday, facing a win or go-home scenario. Here’s an examination of each of the postseason matchups across the county.
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