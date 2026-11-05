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The WVPE photo of the week is called "Autumn's Fallen Giant"
By WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend,5 days ago
The WVPE Photo of the Week is called "Autumn’s Fallen Giant” by Member Mary Jane Hedman of Niles. A brilliant display of autumn color surrounds a quiet country barn, as a towering maple glows in shades of orange and gold. Nearby, a fallen giant maple tree rests among the grass, a reminder that even nature’s strongest have their seasons. A beautiful glimpse of life in the countryside.