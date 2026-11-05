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Sixers Win 5 Straight as Jaylen Brown Erupts! Eagles Bench McKee, Milton to Start Against Giants
4 days ago
Join the PHLY Diehards for just $3/mo* – https://allphly.com/intro-offer-youtube The Philadelphia sports scene is heating up, and we’re breaking down ALL the biggest stories LIVE! The Sixers are rolling, the Eagles are making another quarterback change, and the Flyers are heading to New York to take on the Rangers! 76ERS: JAYLEN BROWN LEADS PHILLY TO FIFTH STRAIGHT WIN! Jaylen Brown explodes for 30 points as the Sixers defeat the Detroit Pistons 112-106! Joel Embiid adds 26 points and 15 rebounds, LeBron James stuffs the stat sheet with 13 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists, and Tyrese Maxey contributes 19 points and 7 assists. Philadelphia improves to an incredible 8-1 on the season! EAGLES: JOE MILTON III TAKES OVER! The Eagles are benching Tanner McKee and turning to Joe Milton III as their starting quarterback against the New York Giants on Sunday. Can Milton give this struggling offense the spark it desperately needs? And with the NFL trade deadline approaching Tuesday, November 10, what moves will Howie Roseman make to turn this season around? FLYERS: BIG TEST IN NEW YORK! The Philadelphia Flyers head to Madison Square Garden tonight to take on the New York Rangers. Can the Orange and Black come away with a big road victory? PHILLIES: OFFSEASON WATCH We’ll keep an eye on the latest Phillies developments and what could be next for the Fightins. JOIN THE LIVE CHAT! Which Philadelphia team has you the most excited? What should Howie Roseman do before the trade deadline? 🤝 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkfUbHq1zhQo5oqLrGttp8Q/join 👕 CHECK OUT OUR MERCH! https://store.allcitynetwork.com/collections/phly-locker 🏈👀 BALL-KNOWER BONUS! https://promotion.allcitynetwork.com/all An ALLCITY Network Production.