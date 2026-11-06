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PIRATES VOYAGE DINNER & SHOW EMBARKS ON A NEW HOLIDAY ADVENTURE
8 days ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla– @Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show in Panama City Beach is preparing for the holidays with a new Christmas adventure unparalleled by any other experience on Florida’s Emerald Coast this Christmas season. Opening Friday, Nov. 6 and continuing through Jan. 2, 2027, the lovable and boisterous crew of characters led by Captain Blackbeard is bringing the “Yo Ho” to the season’s “Ho Ho Ho” while searching for a lost treasure of Christmas gifts and serving up a bountiful four-course holiday feast.