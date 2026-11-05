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What Is AEO? Answer Engine Optimization Explained
By EPR Editorial Team,8 days ago
Answer engine optimization (AEO) is the practice of writing and structuring a page so a search feature or AI assistant can lift a direct answer to a specific question from it. AEO covers featured snippets, Google's AI Overviews and AI Mode, and assistants such as ChatGPT and Perplexity. Google says its AI features need no special optimization, so AEO starts with sound SEO plus answer-first writing.