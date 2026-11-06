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Getty Shutterstock Merger Ends After UK CMA Condition
By EPR Editorial Team,8 days ago
Getty Images ended its planned merger with Shutterstock in July 2026 after the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) conditioned clearance on a sale of Shutterstock's editorial business. On October 21, 2026, Getty filed a prepackaged Chapter 11 case in Delaware under a restructuring plan that would make the Getty family and Koch Equity Development the owners of the company. The companies had announced a deal valuing the combined company at about USD 3.7 billion.