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BitPay One-Tap Crypto Buys: Apple Pay in 100+ Countries
By EPR Editorial Team,3 days ago
BitPay introduced one-tap crypto buying in the BitPay Wallet on November 5, 2026. Eligible users can pay with Apple Pay, Google Pay, cards or SEPA, powered by MoonPay, on iOS and Android in more than 100 countries, including the United States and supported EU countries. The checkout pre-fills the asset, amount and payment method, and delivers the crypto to the user's self-custody wallet.