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Dogfish Head x Grateful Dead: Vinyl Vol. 4 Drops Nov. 27
By EPR Editorial Team,4 days ago
Dogfish Head Craft Brewery and the Grateful Dead will release "On A Back Porch, Vol. 4," a limited-edition vinyl album of six live recordings, on Friday, Nov. 27, as part of Record Store Day's RSD Black Friday. Grateful Dead archivist David Lemieux and Dogfish Head founder Sam Calagione curated it. It extends a partnership that began in 2013 and is a strong example of beer, music and retail marketing working together.