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TikTok vs Reels vs Shorts: Creator Payouts per 1M Views
By EPR Editorial Team,6 days ago
TikTok pays creators the most per qualified view, YouTube Shorts pays the least per view but is the easiest to qualify for, and Instagram Reels pays no per-view ad revenue at all. Reported 2026 rates are $0.40 to $1.00 per 1,000 qualified views on TikTok's Creator Rewards Program and $0.03 to $0.10 per 1,000 views on YouTube Shorts, where creators keep 45% of the revenue allocated to them. Reels relies on brand deals and invite-only bonuses.