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Headland: London Reputation Consultancy, $36.0M Fees
By EPR Editorial Team,4 days ago
Headland is a London reputation and communications consultancy founded in 2012, specializing in financial and corporate communications, public affairs and campaigning. Dan Mines is CEO, and the private equity firm LDC is a backer. PRovoke Media's 2024 Global 250 ranking lists it with 166 staff and $36.0 million in 2023 fee income, up 21 percent. It acquired the digital and content firm Bladonmore in November 2025 and the Brussels political advisory firm Shearwater in September 2026.