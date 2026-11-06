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Woodland Committee Approves Street Vacation Next to Mayo’s Despite Continued Concerns Expressed by Township Engineer
By Ryan Elmore,8 days ago
WOODLAND—The Woodland Township Committee voted during its latest Oct. 28 meeting to vacate a portion of Wubaditty Lane to a local builder following petitions from an attorney and land surveyor during previous meetings in light of initial objections from the township engineer. As previously reported by this newspaper, the...