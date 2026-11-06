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John Burger III, Retired Tabernacle Police Officer, Firefighter, and Fire Commissioner, Dies Following Motorcycle Crash
By Staff Reports,8 days ago
WATERFORD—John Burger III, a retired police officer and firefighter and resident of Tabernacle Township, died Oct. 28 following a motorcycle crash in Waterford Township. Waterford Township Police had been dispatched to the area of White Horse Pike and Briarcliff Road at approximately 6:18 p.m. in response to a “motor vehicle crash involving a severely injured motorcyclist,” police said.