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Townie Girls Winning!
By Bob Rodericks,4 days ago
The Townies girls Tennis team capped off an exciting 14-1 season with a Division II state championship over Lincoln High on Saturday October 31st at Slater Park. The Halloween day match was watched by what many said was one of the larger crowds to watch tennis at nearby Slater Park in Pawtucket. Townie fans are known to travel in big numbers to support their teams and this Saturday brisk but sunny day was no exception.