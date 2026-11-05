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East Providence Voters Elect New Council and School Committee Members
4 days ago
East Providence voters elected Democrats to all contested State House seats in Tuesday’s election, while several local races brought changes to the City Council and School Committee. In one of the more notable results, longtime City Councilman At-Large Bob Rodericks was defeated in his bid for reelection by Jason Medeiros. “I guess I didn’t work hard enough,” Rodericks said following the election results. He noted that Medeiros had not participated in debates, council meetings or budget workshops during the campaign. “People wanted change it appears. I contacted Jason after the votes were in and congratulated him.”
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