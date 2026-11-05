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In TikTok first, Raiders’ live pregame show draws lots of eyeballs
By Ben Fischer,7 days ago
Like most NFL teams, the Raiders have published a team-produced pregame show on YouTube and social channels each week for years, sticking with a classic studio-show, X’s-and-O’s approach to promoting and analyzing the upcoming game. But on Oct. 25 before their home game against the Rams, the Raiders went live on TikTok for a new kind of pregame show and counted 220,000 unique views.