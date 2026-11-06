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New Website Brings Rebbe’s English Letters One Click Away
By Anash.org reporter,9 days ago
For half a century, hundreds of thousands of Jews from all across the world wrote to the Rebbe with their deepest questions, and the Rebbe responded time and again, answering each with unmistakable clarity, timeless wisdom, and boundless empathy. Now, for the first time, the Rebbe’s English letters have officially launched online, making that guidance accessible to anyone, anywhere, in seconds.