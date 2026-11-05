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Tzeirei Hashluchim Kinus Releases 5787 Theme Song
6 days ago
As Kinus Tzeirei Hashluchim kicks off, the Shluchim Office releases this year’s exciting and uplifting theme song. This morning, Young Shluchim from around the world joined together, ready for the action-packed weekend ahead. With both in-person and virtual tracks, every Young Shliach is able to experience the inspiring, fun, and Chassidishe program the Kinus Tzeirei Hashluchim provides.