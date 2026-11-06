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Mississippi distributes 30,000 free smoke alarms
By Acie Lewis,8 days ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) and the Mississippi Insurance Department (MID) distributed more than 30,000 smoke alarms for installation in homes statewide at no cost to residents. The 10-year lithium battery smoke alarms were purchased with $500,000 in grant funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). During installation visits, […]