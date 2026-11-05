undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
NRSC demands preservation of affidavit ballots in Mississippi
By Cameron Smith,6 days ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Republican Party Chairman Mike Hurst held a news conference on Thursday in Jackson to discuss the recent elections in Mississippi. Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Scott Colom expanded his narrow lead over incumbent U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), possibly giving Democrats yet another seat to pad their majority. Colom now leads […]