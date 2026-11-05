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74-Year-Old Woman Fatally Struck By Car While Crossing Farnsworth Avenue In Aurora
By Paul StukelNo Comments,7 days ago
A 74-year-old woman was struck and killed while crossing North Farnsworth Avenue in Aurora Wednesday evening. According to police, at approximately 6:11pm Aurora police and fire personnel responded to a vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash in the 500 block of North Farnsworth Avenue near Indian Avenue. The first officer to arrive found a...