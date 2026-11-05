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Crime Report for November 5
6 days ago
Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from public arrests records from the Fountain Inn Police Department, Laurens County Detention Center and Greenville County Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence. The date on this arrest report does not reflect the actual date of each listed arrest. It indicates the date the report was published by GoFountainInn.com.