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Democrat Teresa Leyba Ruiz Wins Arizona Superintendent Race as Democrats Sweep Statewide Offices
By Editorial Staff,8 days ago
Arizona’s 2026 general election has reshaped the state’s political landscape in a significant way, with voters deciding who will oversee public education for millions of students across the state. The race for superintendent of public instruction — a position that directly influences how Arizona schools are run, how teachers are recruited and retained, and how public education funding works — has now been called.